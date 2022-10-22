Carrie Underwood electrifies in daring mini dress – and check out her boots The singer was a true rhinestone cowgirl

Carrie Underwood just took the meaning of going for gold to a whole new level. The singer appeared on stage during her show in Lexington, Kentucky, sporting her most out-there look to date – leaving fans totally speechless in her wake.

The 39-year-old hit the stage in a dramatic gold jacket featuring cascading fringing detail which exuded glitzy cowgirl energy. She paired the fringe-sprawling piece, which also boasted glistening stud detailing, wide shoulders and contrast seams, with a pair of knock-out gold heeled boots.

To complete her dripping-in-gold aesthetic, Carrie donned a coordinating cowboy hat that topped of her rodeo-ready attire.

She wore her spiraling blonde locks down loose and showcased a dramatic beauty blend, consisting of a honied skin tone, defined contour and a dark lip.

Carrie took to social media to share a host of outfit images with her loyal fans online. She captioned the series of awe-inspiring style snaps: "Such a crazy crowd last night @rupp_arena! Thanks for coming out, Lexington! You guys rock! @jeffjohnsonimages."

Fans and friends gushed over Carrie's eclectic array of outfit choices. "Your wardrobe people knocked this show out of the park!" one wrote, while another said: "Her outfits are fun and girly." A third commented: "Get it girl," with a string of fire emojis and a fourth noted: "Your outfits are so on point."

Carrie loves a touch of sparkle and shine in her outfits

Other ensembles in the post included a sailor-meets-wild-west concoction, where the star donned a mesh, Breton stripe top which she teamed with a pair of white cowboy boots and shorts. Another fan favorite took the form of a sparkle-clad pair of fringed suede chaps attached to some black short shorts – also bedecked in multicolored glitter gemstones.

The stunning outfit updates came just after the star revealed on Friday that her eldest son Isaiah is beginning to understand that his mom does not have a "normal" job.

Appearing on The Today Show, the star told Sheinelle Jones: "Isaiah is more aware that it is not normal, and he will go to school and someone will say, 'I saw your mom on TV,' so he is more aware that his mom does something that is not normal."

She also revealed that Isaiah and her youngest Jacob will fly with their dad Mike Fisher to see their mom on tour when they are out of school, and she will visit on her days off."

