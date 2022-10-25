Carrie Underwood dazzles in skin-baring snakeskin bodysuit enhancing tiny waist in latest photo The Denim and Rhinestones tour has well and truly kicked off!

Carrie Underwood is as famous these days for her show outfits as she is for her music and has become a fashion icon among her fanbase as a result.

The Grammy-winning singer is currently on her Denim and Rhinestones tour, and she is certainly not disappointing with her looks!

Most recently, the mother-of-two took to the stage on Monday night dressed in an array of ensembles, including a snakeskin bodysuit featuring cut-out panels.

The fashion-forward look consisted of a bejeweled patchwork bodice and ripped denim shorts under the patchwork trouser legs.

The entire outfit was completed with a waist belt, which enhanced the star's toned physique. Alongside the photo, Carrie wrote: "Another amazing show in the books!"

Fans were quick to comment on her outfit, with one writing: "What a crazy adorable outfit," while another wrote: "Your wardrobe never fails to amaze." A third added: "Just trying to keep up with you Carrie!"

It's been non-stop for Carrie all year, with everything from an album release to more Grammy wins, and she's showing no sign of slowing down anytime soon.

Carrie Underwood's fashion forward stage look was a huge hit with her fans

Her U.S. arena tour kicked off earlier in October and will conclude in spring 2023. She will be visiting many cities during her time on the road, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, as well as LA's Crypto.com Arena.

The singer will be joined on the tour by special guest Jimmie Allen on all dates. When she isn't busy touring and performing, Carrie enjoys nothing more than spending time at home in Nashville with her husband and their two young sons.

The family live on a beautiful farm in Nashville, and are often travelling the road together during Carrie's many performances.

The award-winning country star is married to Mike Fisher

The couple have been married since 2010, and first met after being introduced by a mutual friend, Carrie's bassist Mark Childers.

The couple were living in different countries at the time, with Mike in Canada and Carrie in the United States.

"I mean, can I make dating any more difficult?" the award-winning singer previously recalled on VH1's Behind the Music. "Let's get a hockey guy who lives in another country. Awesome."

