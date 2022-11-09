Christina Aguilera sports revealing ab-baring fashions in time for milestone moment The Genie in a Bottle singer is in celebration mode

Christina Aguilera is turning back the hands of time for her fans as she continues to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her 2002 album Stripped.

The singer shared a clip of several photographs taken of her during the era that featured many looks that showed off her toned and trim physique.

VIDEO: Christina Aguilera shares daring video with fans

Including leather cover-ups, knit plunging tops, latex bodysuits, bucket hats, bandanas, even the iconic album cover where she posed topless in only a pair of wide-legged jeans, they were definitely on the more daring side of fashion.

There was good news with the clip, though, as she unveiled the drop of a new line of exclusive Stripped merchandise, now for sale.

Fans quickly reacted with scores of heart and flame emojis, as did Paris Hilton, and one of them commented: "How I loveeeee this album!!!!"

Another said: "This album was a real inspiration for me...all vocal lines so special," while a third added: "The BIRTH OF XTINA."

Christina dropped Stripped merch in tandem with its anniversary

The singer kicked off anniversary celebrations for her LP back in October, sharing a message that read: "Stripped gave me the strength and freedom as an artist to tell my story the way I wanted, for the first time.

"Thank you to all of my fighters around the world for amplifying that strength and giving me the space to continue to share myself in my truest forms.

"Today marks the kick off of the #20YearsOfStripped celebration, more to come."

Stripped was released to initial mixed critical reception, but was a commercial success, selling over 12 million copies worldwide, and even won Christina a Grammy award for Beautiful.

The album has received retrospective acclaim

The album has since become one of the singer's most beloved, sporting five hit singles and being cited as an influence by several contemporary artists.

