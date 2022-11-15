Kelly Brook sparkles in super flattering £29 supermarket mini dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Kelly Brook knows style when she sees it. From years of modelling to guest presenting fashion edits on This Morning, Kelly always gets it right – but her new party dress is extra special.

The glamorous 42-year-old stars in Tesco's F&F festive clothing campaign, looking out of this world in a dazzling emerald dress. Kelly's sequinned mini dress, which retails for just £29, wrapped around her waist and plunged at the front to showcase her hourglass physique in the most spectacular way. The model looked effortless as she posed with her floaty sleeves and tumbling brunette waves flowing.

WATCH: Kelly Brook's 5 Fashion Commandments

Kelly wore the new green mini with a V-neck and tie-waist and when the photos appeared on Instagram fans went wild.

Kelly absolutely dazzled in the sequined high-street look

One fan proudly boasted: "I got this! The fit is really nice", while others sent out pleas for the fast-selling dress to be restocked at their local Tesco writing: "We need more stock in Seacroft please" with a crying emoji.

Kelly's fans commented on how "absolutely stunning" she looked, and her husband Jeremy Parisi joined in and dropped a row of bright red love heart emojis into the comments section. The long-term partners married in Italy last August and one fan replied to Jeremy, gushing, "your wife is so beautiful."

Get the look

Kelly's dress is not availble to buy online so you can head down to your local Tesco, but here's a cute similar we've found at ASOS.

In The Style Sequin Plunge Dress, £46, ASOS

Fans are used to seeing Kelly look stylish on any occasion. Whenever the star appears on This Morning she always looks so stylish whether she is there to offer her fashion tips or her top gardening advice.

