Kylie Jenner sparks questions with unbelievable bikini picture

Kylie Jenner left fans baffled by her incredible new string bikini photo posted on Thanksgiving.

While other celebritites were posting photos of celebrations, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared eye-catching photos of herself modelling a tiny bikini in a magnificent outdoor swimming pool. The 25-year-old's high-cut, triangle-cupped swimwear showcased abs that were super defined for the mother of two, who just welcomed her son in February, leaving fans amazed.

Kylie captioned the photos: "Staycation" which meant that she wasn't far from one of her epic Los Angeles homes for Thanksgiving. Fans were in awe of her postpartum physique and begged her to drop her workout routine.

Kylie's photos sparked millions of likes on Instagram

"I don’t understand, how did you snap back so fast and good???" exclaimed one fan. "How do you look like this after two kids?" fans asked. More compliments and over seven million 'likes' flooded in, with fans gushing about how "stunning" Kylie looked.

The reality star turned makeup mogul's 373 million strong Instagram fanbase descended on the comments section, even her eldest sister Kourtney Kardashian was struck by the images and 'liked' the post.

Kylie's abs drew compliments

Since welcoming her second child in February with her partner Travis Scott, the Lip Kits founder announced to the world that her son was called Wolf Webster, but later changed it.

Kylie has yet to open up about the new name - but ended up teasing her fans even more about it on last night's finale of Series 2 of The Kardashians.

The popular influencer and Travis Scott also co-parent their four-year-old daughter who is named Stormi Webster and she often features on her mom's social media pages.

Earlier this year, Kylie made headlines when she claimed that highly elasticated waist belts, like the one named the Sweet Sweat waist trimmer give her 'extra help' with her workouts and posture. She even shared an Instagram story that showed her working up a sweat on a treadmill while rocking one of the Sweet Sweat belts.

