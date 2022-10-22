Kylie Jenner poses in risque lingerie for daring Instagram picture

Kylie Jenner left fans speechless on Saturday when she shared a daring picture of herself in lingerie before later deleting the post.

The snap saw Kylie posing in a sultry manner on a bed in the black teddie that featured front-closing clasps that had popped open down to her midriff.

"Couldn’t think of a caption," she captioned the post that had fans in awe over the surprising look.

A second picture revealed her reclining back on the pillows.

Fire emojis were scattered across the comment section as many complimented her as a "Queen".

The mom of two welcomed her son earlier in 2022 but has rarely shown off her baby son - whose name is still a mystery - so fans were delighted when she shared several photos of herself sitting in a black bikini with her son's legs propped over her own legs s they lounged together on a sunbed.

Kylie shared these snaps with fans

Her sweet post came the same day that a TikToker appeared to reveal her son's possible name, which was initially announced as Wolf Webster following his birth in February, but later changed.

"So I was online looking up trademarks, and I found Kylie's," TikTok user juulsxoxo says in a video that has since gone viral.

She then read out the details of the trademark, verifying the legitimacy of the public documents.

In the video, she shows off a chain of trademarks, including one under the name "Stormi", the name of Kylie's three-year-old daughter.

The social media user then revealed she has found another trademark, this time for the name "Kristan", which is very similar to Kylie's second name, Kristen. The trademark was filed 13 days after the baby was born.