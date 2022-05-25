Kylie Jenner just revealed the $29 waist-trimming secret to her shape

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kylie Jenner has sworn by the Sweet Sweat waist trimmer for years - and just showed she's still a huge fan, wearing the $29 exercise must-have for her latest workout.

The Kardashians star and new mom, who has said that waist trimmers give her 'extra help' with her workouts and posture, shared an Instagram story where she’s seen working up a sweat on a treadmill while rocking the Sweet Sweat belt.

New mom Kylie shared clip of herself rocking Sweet Sweat waist trimmer while working out

Amazon sells the Sweet Sweat trimmer, which retails for $29, starting from $20.95 / £29.49. It has an impressive 150,000 five-star ratings, earning it an overall 4.7 stars.

KYLIE'S FAVE: Sweet Sweat Waist Trimmer, from $20.95 / £29.49, Amazon

Sweet Sweat's waist trimmer, made from flexible premium neoprene, repels moisture and has double support as well as a velcro closure for a perfect fit around your midsection.

“This thing is great!” enthused one shopper. “ I wear this belt while I run, go on walks, and when I'm doing squats, sit ups, planks etc. I've been using it for a month… With diet, exercise, and using the waist trainer, I have lost 2+inches off my waist in less than a month. I sweat more when I wear it, and my workouts feel more effective and efficient.”

The mom-of-two has said that she uses a waist trimmer not just to enhance her workouts but also to help her posture

It's also a more budget-friendly option than, for example Kim Kardashian's favorite $68 (£‌66) waist trainer from SKIMS, if you'd like to try one for the first time.

According to Sports Research, the brand behind the waist trimmer, the workout aide will “help you get the most out of your next cardio, circuit or high-intensity interval training session”.

Kylie's workout post, which came after she attended her sister Kourtney Kardashian's lavish Italian wedding to Blink-182 star Travis Barker, was just her latest display of her love of waist trimmers as a workout-boosting technique.

Mom of two Kylie revealed years ago that she started using them after seeing the effects the exercise belts had on her older sisters’ toned figures.

In a 2015 Instagram post about a Waistworld trimmer, she revealed, “I love a little extra help… I’m officially obsessed with after seeing how bomb my sisters look. It also helps with my posture.”

