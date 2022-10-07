The Ugg sale has Kylie Jenner & Hailey Bieber's fave fuzzy slides for 50% off

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

With autumn well underway, we are all about all things cozy - and we’re taking inspiration from Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber and slipping into some deliciously fuzzy Ugg slides.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner's fave skin-plumping secret is 40% off on Amazon

And if you want a pair for yourself, listen up – you can get the celebrity favorite looks right now for up to 50% off!

MORE: Selena Gomez has an Ugg boots obsession and we can't get enough

SHOP: Hailey Bieber swears by her ice facial roller to depuff skin - shop Amazon's top-rated

Kylie has been spotted in the Disco style, and you’ll find the Disco Cross version from the line reduced from $120 to less than $55 (£48) right now!

Kylie Jenner is a fan of the UGG 'Disco' range

Ugg 'Disco' slides, more colors, was from $120 now $54.97 / £47.99

The elevated sole, made from layered foam, is designed for indoor-outdoor versatility so you can wear them anywhere.

Hailey Bieber is a 'Fluff Yeah' fan

The Kardashians star isn’t the only one who loves this lightweight platform shoe - we’ve also spotted Addison Rae and Vanessa Hudgens rocking Disco UGGs.

Ugg 'Fluff Yeah' slides, more colors, was $110 now $49.97 / £55.99

Hailey Bieber is a fan of the Fluff Yeah Ugg slides which are also on sale for less than $50 (£56)!

The genuine-shearling slingback is so plush, your feet will think they’re in heaven.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter to get other shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox.

The slipper, which features a heel strap with the UGG logo, has a huge celebrity fan following. Stars like Megan Fox, Chrissy Teigen, Brie Larson and Gal Gadot have all rocked these furry slides.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.