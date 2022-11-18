Christina Aguilera looks phenomenal in revealing latex bodysuit The singer wowed at the Latin Grammy Awards

Christina Aguilera pulled out all the stops for the 23rd Latin Grammy Awards on Thursday, wearing three incredible outfits throughout the night.

TRENDING NOW: Joanna Gaines shares rare video of her son amid upcoming family change

However, it was when she took to the stage for a duet with Christian Nodal that the audience really sat up and paid attention. Christina looked incredible rocking a figure-hugging latex bodysuit that was emblazoned with silver sequins.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Christina Aguilera shares daring video with fans

The skintight outfit featured a daringly low neckline and hugged her curves, drawing attention to her tiny waist and chest, which was adorned with a multi-layered silver necklace.

Christina added a latex headscarf over her blonde locks, which were worn down in loose waves, and opted for her trademark dramatic makeup with heavily lined eyes and dark lips.

MORE: Christina Aguilera is the ultimate goddess in fishnet tights and thigh-high boots

MORE: Christina Aguilera wows with daring transformation in nostalgic photo that sparks reaction

To pick up her award for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album, Christina dazzled in an elaborate, low-cut black dress that featured a dramatic ruffled train and statement tulle detailing around her neck.

She began her evening wearing a head-turning purple gown on the red carpet which featured a corset-style top and voluminous shoulder detailing.

Christina's latex bodysuit was a real show-stopper

Christina's appearance comes after she marked the 20th anniversary of her 2002 album Stripped.

Kicking off the celebrations last month, the singer wrote on Instagram: "Stripped gave me the strength and freedom as an artist to tell my story the way I wanted, for the first time.

Christina changed into an elaborate ruffled gown

"Thank you to all of my fighters around the world for amplifying that strength and giving me the space to continue to share myself in my truest forms.

"Today marks the kick off of the #20YearsOfStripped celebration, more to come."

Christina's red carpet gown was also stunning

Stripped was released to initial mixed critical reception, but was a commercial success, selling over 12 million copies worldwide, and even won Christina a Grammy award for her hit single Beautiful.

The album has since become one of the singer's most beloved, sporting five hit singles and being cited as an influence by several contemporary artists.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.