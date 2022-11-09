Gwen Stefani blows fans away with incredible tartan outfit The Voice star can turn a look out

Gwen Stefani always impresses with her incredible looks on The Voice, but during the week it was her fashion choices off the show that sparked discussion.

Sharing a video that took inspiration from Gossip Girl, the star rocked a tartan outfit that showed off her beautifully toned legs. Gwen shared a scrapbook like video that saw her relaxing on a cream sofa while flashing her legs, before taking to the streets to show off more of the outfit, and then a subway to an exclusive party where she rocked a camo mini-dress with her tartan look.

The video contained a voiceover from Gossip Girl, while Gwen showed off the mini-dress that accentuated all of her stunning curves.

Keeping up her theme in the caption, she posted: "Spotted, rumor has it I'm obsessed with nyc in the fall."

Fans were driven wild by the video, with many enjoying her reference to the popular show, with one writing: "Ok with the gossip girl audio."

Gwen stunned with her video

A second added: "Watched the show and love it!!!" and a third enthused: "EVERYTHING ABOUT THIS!!"

Others loved the outfit with a comment reading: "I like Fall too one of my favorite seasons. I really like your outfit! Love you Gwen."

Another fan penned: "Love the colors and the outfit! This ensemble is what I would definitely wear."

We are always obsessed with Gwen's looks!

Gwen's fashion is always a highlight on The Voice and for Halloween, the singer and former No Doubt frontwoman threw caution to the wind and stepped out in a leather top and jeans.

Gwen looked wonderful in her black leather top, although her wide-legged jeans were half denim and half gold satin. The stylish mom-of-three completed her look with her signature gold chains.

The mom-of-three can rock any beauty from a smoky eye to a bold red lip, and her choice of her signature red lip and ponytail proved to be the perfect finishing touch.

