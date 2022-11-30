Emily in Paris season 3: The brand new trailer for the Netflix show has been released Lily Collins’ stylish character continues living her best French life

A first look at Emily in Paris’ much-anticipated third season has just been unveiled by Netflix.

The trailer for the upcoming series of the comedy series - which will land on the streaming platform on December 21st - shows actress Lily Collins’ stylish main character continue to live her best French life.

In the clip, the character of Emily seems stuck romantically between Gabriel (played by Lucas Bravo) and Alfie (Lucien Laviscount). She is balancing the love triangle in her personal life with also starting to work for Sylvie’s (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu ) new marketing company after quitting Savoir.

The show’s synopsis provides some more insight into what to expect from season three. It reads: “One year after moving from Chicago to Paris for her dream job, Emily finds herself at a crucial crossroads in every aspect of her life.

"Faced with two very different paths, Emily will have to decide exactly where her loyalties lie - at work and in her romantic life - and what those decisions mean for her future in France, all while continuing to immerse herself in the adventures and surprising twists and turns that life in Paris provides."

The third season of Emily in Paris returns on December 21st

As we have come to expect from the first two seasons, the new series seems like it will be serving up amazing fashion again. Additionally, it also gave us a better look at Emily’s new fringe after the bangs were debuted in a short promotional clip for the show back in September.

Fans shared their excitement on Twitter after the trailer’s release. One person wrote: “I can’t wait for Emily in Paris to drop.” Another posted: “So excited for this”. A third shared: “Emily in Paris here to save Christmas for a second year in a row.”

