Catherine Zeta-Jones commands attention in plunging catsuit for this special reason The actress looked flawless

Catherine Zeta-Jones stood out from the crowd in the most incredible plunging catsuit as she stepped out to enjoy a star-studded premiere on Monday.

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter Carys looks identical to dad Michael Douglas in school photo

Channelling her inner Morticia Addams, the Chicago actress slipped into a rich plum sequin-embellished catsuit with the most stunning details. Aside from the sea of sequins, Catherine's outfit featured a built-in leotard, flared trousers and geometric mesh panels.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones' surprise leaves son in tears

In terms of accessories, Catherine elevated her spectacular look with a pair of platform heels, diamond-encrusted earrings, a festive white manicure and a variety of chunky rings.

SEE: Catherine Zeta-Jones shares rare selfie of husband Michael Douglas for this special reason

READ: Catherine Zeta-Jones shows off phenomenal dance moves in workout gear

As for makeup and hair, the 53-year-old actress opted for a timeless look featuring bouncy waves, aubergine-hued eyeliner and a mauve lip.

The star looked flawless

Sharing a handful of photos on Instagram, the Wednesday star penned: "So much fun!!! Arriving at the National Treasure, Edge of History premiere. #nationaltreasure #disneyplus".

Fans raced to weigh in on the post, with one writing: "You look absolutely beautiful," whilst a second penned: "You were a ravishing goddess in dark purple... you looked out of this world gorgeous: I'm glad you had a great premiere night."

Catherine attended the National Treasure: Edge of History premiere

"You looked fabulous!! Another wonderful show," enthused a third, and a fourth remarked: "BEAUTIFUL as always."

Catherine's red-carpet appearance comes after the star made a series of candid admissions regarding her 25-year marriage to film star Michael Douglas.

Catherine and Michael tied the knot in 2000

In an eye-opening interview with The Telegraph, Catherine, 53, explained how their relationship is far from perfect. She admitted: "It's impossible for there not to be ups and downs if you live with the same person and wake up with them every day."

She went on to say: "I've been waking up to Mike for nearly 25 years. I love being married but it's a crazy thing when you really think about it. Will you marry me? Sure! But then you think about the Chanel purse you spent a fortune on, and actually I don't really like it any more – I'll put it up for resale."

Read more HELLO! US stories here