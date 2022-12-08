Victoria Beckham nails Parisian style in sassy thigh split skirt Forget Emily... it's all about Victoria in Paris!

Victoria Beckham stepped out in Paris on Wednesday wearing a runway-worthy ensemble sure to turn heads in the city of love.

The fashion designer, 48, took to Instagram to share a photograph of her timeless winter wardrobe. Posing in front of a whimsical Christmas tree wearing a silhouette-enhancing roll-neck jumper and fitted pencil skirt, Victoria looked effortlessly chic in items from her pre-Winter/Autumn 2023 collection.

VB's skirt, complete with two thigh-high slits, accentuated her toned legs, while her pretty pastel knitwear added a pop of colour to her tonal getup.

The wife of David Beckham threw on a pair of festive two-tone red slingback heels in a nod to her Christmas-y aesthetic, completing her look with a relaxed wavy hairstyle. How does she make -1C° look so good?

VB stepped out in Paris in a glorious new oufit

"Kisses from Paris!! Beautiful dinner with @rickowensonline @lalamichmich and @anderschristianmadsen," penned in the caption of her post, in which she shared a second photo in a slinky forest green dress.

In the candid snap, the mother-of-four rocked a scene-stealing wrap dress that cut across the chest with layers of ethereal draped fabric in a rich olive hue.

The designer opted for a pair of tight, sky-high stiletto boots in timeless black adding delicate accessories to complete her partywear.

It's been quite the week for the socialite, who recently enjoyed a night out with one of her closest friends, actress Eva Longoria.

Victoria oozed elegance in her moss green gown

The glamorous pair attended a dinner for British Vogue for their charity Forces for Change. The event was held at The Londoner Hotel and hosted by Vogue's editor Edward Enninful to honour women making a positive contribution to society.

As per, Victoria was immaculately dressed for the star-studded occasion. She donned a black and white cocktail dress, known as the 'Circle Satin Crepe Midi Dress', another upcoming style that will be dropped from her label in 2023. It was backless and featured a plunging neckline, while the rippling bodice also had a dramatic ruffle front. Talk about making a statement!

