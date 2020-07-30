Harry Kane's daughters look holiday perfect in £7 M&S summery looks The family are on holiday and enjoying the good weather

Harry Kane is on holiday with his wife Kate Goodland and daughters Ivy, three, and Vivienne, nearly two, and is relishing every moment.

The proud dad is usually very private about his personal life and shares very few pictures of his girls, but this week he has already posted two – much to the delight of his fans.

"Starting them early," he captioned the latest one, which shows him on the golf course with his two girls.

Ivy and Vivi, as her dad calls her, look adorable in the snap, with Ivy wearing a pretty cotton unicorn dress available from Marks & Spencer for £7 and Vivi donning a cute cotton hooded crab poncho, also available for the same price as it has been reduced by 50 per cent.

Both girls are wearing the cutest pom pom sun hat to complete their look, and luckily it's also available from M&S for £10.

There's no doubt that Harry and Kate stocked up at the popular British store ahead of their holiday as earlier this week their daughters also wore matching £9 dresses by M&S.

The family's relaxing time away comes just a week after they confirmed the gender of the baby they are expecting.

"We are having a boy," the England Captain proudly announced on Instagram last week, next to a sweet video montage of the couple's gender reveal party. Harry and Kate already share two daughters, so the whole family seemed thrilled with the news.

After getting his friends and family to guess the gender via Zoom, Harry lined up a football and kicked it into a goal, where a huge football-shaped balloon was hanging. As the ball connected with the balloon, blue smoke billowed out to confirm they will welcome a son.

Friends and fans rushed to congratulate Harry, with Jamie Redknapp simply commenting clapping emojis while Robbie Keane wrote: "Congrats guys" followed by a blue heart emoji. Sam Cox added: "Get in there!!! Actually buzzing for you and the family! Congratulations brother."