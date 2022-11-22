Harry Kane's adorable post-match dad moment following World Cup win will melt your heart The England captain was quick to celebrate with his daughters

It was a momentous 6-1 win for England's Three Lions as they kickstarted their Fifa World Cup 2022 campaign against Iran on Monday - and England's captain Harry Kane couldn't be prouder of his team.

Cheering the 29-year-old footballer on from the sidelines was his wife Katie Goodland, also 29, who was joined by their two eldest children. Harry and Kate are proud parents to three children: Ivy, five, Vivienne Jane, four, and Louis, who is nearly two - and they're their dad's biggest supporters.

Katie took to Instagram on Monday to share a heartwarming post-match snap of the family, which pictured Harry cuddling his daughters as they donned football shirts emblazoned with Harry's squad number and the word "Daddy".

"Yesterday supporting @harrykane and the boys! Girls loved seeing him after an amazing win! Special moments #worldcup2022," Katie penned to her 222k followers, sparking a flurry of responses from football fans.

Harry rushed to celebrate with his wife and daughters

"Great family pics, lovely to see. Come on England!" penned a fan, as another comment read: "Wonderful. So pleased you’re with your family xx".

"The girls are so grown up!" added a third fan, while a fourth quipped: "Congrats the Kane Family".

Harry shares a doting relationship with his children, as is always keen to involve them in his sport.

Following the Lionesses' incredible Euros win in the summer, the England captain shared an adorable photo with his daughters, along with the empowering message: "Last night was an amazing night for the Lionesses and for English football as a whole. But beyond just the night it will inspire a generation and there'll be so many girls who want to be one of those @lionesses and that’s special. Incredible achievement."

Harry shares a close relationship with his children

Harry and Katie met when they were both pupils at Chingford Foundation School, the same school which David Beckham attended as a child.

In 2017, Harry revealed how lucky he was to have found his childhood sweetheart. "If I was single now and meeting people, you'd never know if they were with you for the right reasons," he told the Evening Standard.

