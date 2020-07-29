Harry Kane shares incredibly rare photo of his daughters in adorable £9 M&S matching dresses The footballer recently announced that he and his wife Kate are expecting a son

Harry Kane is currently on cloud nine after announcing that he and his wife Kate Goodland are expecting their third child together – a baby boy!

And this week, he had further celebrations as he marked his 27th birthday alongside his three leading ladies. Sharing the most adorable picture on Instagram featuring his daughters Ivy, three, and Vivienne Jane, almost two, alongside him at the beach, he wrote: "Perfect birthday on the beach with my girls. Thanks for all the kind messages."

Harry Kanye pictured with his daughters Ivy and Vivi

In the adorable snap, Harry's two girls can be seen wearing the same lovely Marks & Spencer dress, which is currently on sale for £9.

According to the retailer, the adorable lemon print dress "is just right for the summer holidays" and comes in regular fit with adjustable straps.

Pure Cotton Button Through Lemon Dress, £9, Marks & Spencer

The adorable and rare pictures come weeks after the Tottenham Hotspur footballer announced that he will become a father again, but the gender was unknown - until last week!

"We are having a boy," the England Captain proudly announced on Instagram, next to a sweet video montage of the couple's gender reveal party. Harry and Kate already share two daughters, Ivy, three, and Vivienne, almost two, so the whole family seemed thrilled with the news.

Harry Kane married Kate last year

After getting his friends and family to guess the gender via Zoom, Harry lined up a football and kicked it into a goal, where a huge football-shaped balloon was hanging. As the ball connected with the balloon, blue smoke billowed out to confirm they will welcome a son.

Friends and fans rushed to congratulate Harry, with Jamie Redknapp simply commenting clapping emojis while Robbie Keane wrote: "Congrats guys" followed by a blue heart emoji. Sam Cox added: "Get in there!!! Actually buzzing for you and the family! Congratulations brother."