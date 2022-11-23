Carol Vorderman unveils spectacular makeover ahead of new TV show The maths whiz is so glam!

Carol Vorderman took to social media on Wednesday to share a stunning new look in her latest video – and her fans can't get enough!

The star posted a quick clip to Instagram that showed her transformation from her casual, no makeup look. At the beginning, she wore a simple black polo neck jumper, with her long highlighted hair still damp.

With a wave of her arm, as the presenter and author lip-synced to the lyrics "Do you want to see a magic trick?" she transformed into a figure-hugging blue dress with beaded detailing across the bust and shoulders, which Carol teamed with a pair of nude heels.

The former Countdown co-host's hair had been teased into long waves that fell around her shoulders, and she enhanced her eyes with a smoky look, keeping her lips neutral.

The mum-of-two looked gorgeous, and it was all in honour of a new project, which she was excited to share information about with her followers.

The star wowed in a blue Karen Millen dress

Carol captioned the short video: "TASKMASTER. Last night we filmed a very special New Year's Treat for @taskmaster… I was up against @greg_james, @gomofarah, and the Task Mistresses @ameliadimz and @selfesteemselfesteem... omg we had soooo much fun.

"Make sure you tune in on New Years Day @channel4 and watch @gregdavies and Alex Horne challenge us all. Makeup - @laurenomakeup Hair - @janeburstow Dress - @karen_millen #gifted."

The star's fans rushed to compliment her, with one writing: "You look amazing Carol, I love the colour and design of dress on you xx."

Carol looked so polished in the video

Other comments included: "Incredibly beautiful," "Looking very radiant," and: "Looking amazing as always".

Just a few days ago, Carol delighted fans with her latest winter look.

Taking to her Instagram account the stunning 61-year-old shared a string of updates rocking her incredible look, which featured a leather midi dress in the most perfect shade of caramel, completed with a black lace, long-sleeved shrug.

