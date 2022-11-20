Carol Vorderman reveals incredible physique in stunning lace and leather ensemble

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

It's no secret that Carol Vorderman knows how to put together the perfect ensemble and on Saturday it was no different when she delighted fans with her latest winter look.

Taking to her Instagram account the This Morning star, 61, shared a string of updates rocking her incredible look which featured a figure-hugging leather midi dress in the most perfect shade of caramel, completed with a sultry black lace, long-sleeved shrug.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Carol Vorderman shows off perfect hourglass figure in vibrant pencil skirt

The style icon opted to cinch in her gym-honed waist with a chunky belt in the same sandy colour as the stunning dress.

The former Countdown star revealed the fabulous outfit was for an appearance on The Big Narstie Show, and captioning one of her posts she penned: "THE BIG NARSTIE SHOW @thebignarstieshow @channel4.

The star shared her stunning look on Instagram

"I had a wild time with @bignarstie and @mothecomedian and Aunty Bola @bigblanco__ and @a1.2funny... a bit from behind the scenes... Aunty Bola says she’s got a Nigerian Uncle who I should meet!!!! It’s hilarious and funny and I loved it. Everyone on stage and backstage was so lovely and kind.

"Nice to meet you @eddiehearn. Lovely to see you again my jungle Queen @scarlettmoffatt. @imacelebrity (we shared the camp in 2016). And the super cool @kojeyradical...and the super talented Amiria BB! I think it goes out on @channel4 on December 9th...but don't hold me to that…"

The star also revealed that her gorgeous winter gown was from online shop Ivrose and only cost £19!

Carol looked amazing

As for her hair, Carol wore her beautiful blonde tresses in big, bouncy curls and added dark eyeliner, false eyelashes and nude pink lipstick to complete the glamourous look.

Naturally, Carol's incredible outfit caused a stir with her friends and fans who all rushed to the comments section with their sweet words for the star.

One follower wrote: "You look amazing carol." A second added: "You look fantastic," alongside a red love heart emoji. A third penned: "GORGEOUS," alongside a sting of heart-eyes emojis.

