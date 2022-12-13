Janette Manrara stuns in flirty mini-dress days before Strictly final The It Takes Two presenter is on tour with her husband

Janette Manrara and husband Aljaz Skorjanec are currently entertaining all around the country with their Christmas-themed tour, and fans loved Janette's glimpse into one of her outfits.

PHOTOS: 12 Strictly pros' showbiz weddings: Graziano Di Prima's castle, Amy Dowden's peninsular & more

The It Takes Two presenter shared a flirty shot on her Instagram, as she performed in a daring mini-dress. The item perfectly fitted the Christmas theme with its countless sequins as it sparkled underneath the stage lights, and the star's sparkly heels also grabbed attention, while a fake snow covered platform could be seen behind her.

WATCH: Janette Manrara shows off toned legs in impossibly short mini-dress

Loading the player...

Janette was clearly thrilled to be on-stage as she threw her arms up in jubilation with a wide grin covering her face.

READ: Janette Manrara gushes she's 'back to square one' in Aljaz marriage following Strictly exit

EXCLUSIVE: Strictly star Janette Manrara on how Helen Skelton's 'emotional' journey has changed her

"See you tonight #Cardiff," she posted, ending the caption with a nod to the weather situation using a snowflake emoji.

Fans were left excited, as one enthused: "Can't wait to see you in Cardiff tonight," and a second commented: "Amazing photo! Have a great one tonight."

A third added: "Gawd, I love those legs," while a fourth penned: "Blackpool was absolutely amazing. It is heart warming to see how much Aljaz loves to dance and to see you both dance together is awesome. Have a wonderful Christmas and a happy healthy 2023."

Janette will be on stage in Cardiff

Janette and Aljaz's tour experienced a slight hiccup when the Slovenian pro dancer fell ill, leading to the cancellation of some shows.

READ: Strictly's Janette Manrara on wedding moment with Aljaz: 'Emotions were high'

WOW: Strictly's Janette Manrara baffles fans with unrecognisable throwback photo

"To our Belfast fans, am I am sure you have seen by now, we are devastated that we have to cancel tonight's show in Belfast," wrote Janette.

"We were so excited to come to perform for you but unfortunately Aljaz is unwell and doctors have advised him not to travel or perform.

Janette loves a mini-dress

"We are working on a new date for Belfast so please retain your ticket for the new date or request a refund from your point of purchase. We are so sorry but hope to see you very soon!"

INSIDE: Strictly's Janette Manrara unveils stunning home transformation

MORE: Strictly's Janette Manrara responds to Aljaz Skorjanec's 'cheeky' birthday tribute

The It Takes Two host captioned the post: "We are truly heartbroken to not be dancing tonight, but @aljazskorjanec health is important. With a heavy heart, we sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused."

Aljaz also posted a near-identical message, sharing his sadness over the decision. Their Strictly friends were quick to respond, with Gorka Marquez writing: "Get better soon brother [heart emoji]." Gemma Atkinson added: "Ahhh get well soon!!! Sending well wishes." Amy Dowden wrote: "Sending all my love xxx."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.