Nadia Sawalha praised by fans as she wows in patriotic bikini The Loose Women star cheered on England

Nadia Sawalha was in a patriotic mood on Saturday as she prepared to support England in their quarter-final match against France, which they ultimately lost.

READ: Nadia Sawalha supported by fans as she makes plea from hospital bed

As she posts about what she calls 'body acceptance' the Loose Women star often shares posts from models with her own take next to it, and this was no exception as she donned a tiny string bikini that bore the English flag. She also grabbed an English flag to show her support for the boys, and joked: "If you can't beat them, join them."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nadia Sawalha prompts hilary in gorgeous black swimsuit

In her post, she was kneeling on the ground, while carrying a broom, and she enthused: "Good luck boys!!"

DISCOVER: Loose Women stars' devastating miscarriage experiences: Stacey Solomon, Coleen Nolan and more

WACTH: Nadia Sawalha makes fans wince with squeamish video sharing 'debilitating' health woe

Her fans showered her with compliments following the daring post, with one saying: "You look amazing Nadia absolutely beautiful and what a fabulous figure you have."

A second added: "Nadia's still got it!" and a third shared: "Love you and the encouragement you give to others you are amazing and so funny please don’t stop in this world crisis we need you."

Nadia showed her support for the England team

Ahead of the match, a fourth commented: "Yesssssssss Nads absolute legend!!!!!!! It's definitely coming home now. You should send this to the @england team. Bloody love this!"

DISCOVER: How Kaye Adams secretly prepared for Strictly Come Dancing - and Nadia Sawalha can confirm

INSIDE: Loose Women stars' beautiful homes revealed – Stacey Solomon, Coleen Nolan and more

Sadly, it was not to be and England were knocked out by France, after losing 2-1.

Earlier this year, the star channelled her inner Kate Beckinsale as she posed in a similar bikini to the Underworld star.

Nadia is always so confident in her bikinis

In the caption, she wrote: "EVERYONE Relax you can go from hungry to not hungry in a @greggs_official @primark swimsuit .. PANIC OVER. Me and @katebeckinsale twinkle twins...#greggs #primarkfashion #fashiontwins #fashiontwinning #expectationvsreality #instagramvsreality #instagramvsreallife #twinningiswinning #twinningoutfits."

EXCLUSIVE: Nadia Sawalha says 'terribly dark' menopause almost ended her marriage

PHOTOS: Nadia Sawalha looks incredible in sensational beach outfit

Sparking a reaction from her 519k followers, one commented: "You do make me chuckle @nadiasawalha."

Meanwhile, a second wrote, "You wear it well," and a third penned: "You're the best Nadia," followed by a heart-eye emoji.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.