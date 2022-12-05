JLo used this instant-lift eye cream for the red carpet - and it's what we need for holiday party season

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It’s no secret that Jennifer Lopez looks amazing - and that’s why we always keep an eye out for her beauty secrets.

As it turns out, one of her red carpet must-haves is apparently EyeMATRIX by celebrity favorite Biotulin - the beauty brand famous for being a ‘natural alternative’ to Botox - and you can get it on Amazon!

According to Yahoo, JLo's makeup artist Scott Barnes – the mind behind Jen's iconic body glow – has used the fast-acting cream to prep the megastar for the red carpet, saying it keeps dark circles and puffy eyes at bay.

Jennifer Lopez always looks amazing on the red carpet, and the right beauty boosters - like a good eye cream - are key

The cream, which contains Cannabis sativa seed oil, works its magic in less than 60 seconds, so it's just what we'll need to have on hand as skin prep for the holiday party season.

Biotulin EyeMATRIX Lifting Concentrate Cream, $55, Amazon

If you're wondering what other eye treatments JLo uses for a longer term beauty boost, the new Mrs Ben Affleck of course has her glow-boosting JLo Beauty 'That Fresh Take' hydrating eye cream.

JLo Beauty That Fresh Take eye cream, $49, Sephora

And Jen is also a fan of the powerful Advanced Retinol Eye Treatment from StriVectin, the skincare brand that’s also loved by fellow A-listers like Charlize Theron.

StriVectin Advanced Retinol Eye Treatment, $72, Amazon

So when it comes to JLo's top beauty secrets, it looks like the eyes have it...

