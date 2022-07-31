Michelle Keegan dazzles in off-the-shoulder crop top for dreamy date night with Mark Wright The actress enjoyed a glamorous evening out in Sydney

Is there ever a dull moment in Michelle Keegan's wardrobe? The actress was the picture of elegance on Saturday evening as she shared a glowing snap from her Sydney dinner date with her husband Mark Wright at popular restaurant Mr. Wong.

Proving her 'It-girl' status, Michelle donned a sophisticated one shoulder top, rocking a pair of black denim jeans and chunky gold jewellery to complete her eveningwear. Her sleek raven tresses fell past her shoulders in bouncy waves, framing her pretty features.

Michelle added a honey-hued blush, lashing of mascara and glossy pink lip to complete her glowy date-night look, beaming at the camera as she sipped on an Amaretto sour. Simply gorgeous!

"Celebrating not having to press that snooze button in the morning," Michelle captioned her post, lapping up her rare night off amongst her busy filming schedule.

Michelle sipped on an Amaretto sour at Mr. Wong restuarant

The Brassic actress' never fails to disappoint with her effortlessly chic outfits. Rushing to the comments of her Instagram post to dote on her glamorous look, fans were quick to compliment the star.

"You look gorgeous!!!" gushed one fan, as another penned: "Stunning!"

Not impressed with her post-night out selfie, fellow actor Warren Brown commented: "You know you're in work tomorrow right kid?!" to which Michelle replied: "Yep! This was from last night, different story tonight!! [crying emoji]".

Michelle has been in Australia for several months to film upcoming BBC drama Ten Pound Poms. She was recently reunited with her husband Mark after spending several weeks apart.

Michelle has been checking out all of Sydney's hotposts

Taking to Instagram to share a Reel of their date together, Mark wrote: "A sunny day in Sydney. A ferry trip to Manly, then out in the city for dinner [heart emoji]."

The couple has been in a relationship since 2012 and they got married at St Mary's Church in Bury St Edmonds in May 2015. It was a show-stopping event, complete with 12ft trees in the church followed by a huge marquee within the picturesque grounds of Hengrave Hall in Suffolk.

