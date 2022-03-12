Michelle Keegan stuns in slinky dress during daytrip with Mark Wright The Our Girl star and her husband are enjoying an LA trip

Michelle Keegan has been enjoying an LA holiday with her husband Mark Wright, and on Saturday they headed off for Universal Studios.

And the Our Girl star made sure to look like a glamorous superstar as she stepped out wearing a slinky curve-hugging dress that fit her figure perfectly. Although she didn't take centre stage in the video that Mark shared from their outing, she still caught attention as she rocked the gorgeous frock and a pair of sunglasses during the sunny LA day.

WATCH: Michelle Keegan turns heads in slinky curve-hugging dress

Mark, who used to work at the theme park, was thrilled to be back at his old "stomping ground" and twisted the camera around to show off their surroundings.

He also shared a small clip of himself walking around The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, and a photo of himself and some friends in The Simpsons Land.

Michelle and Mark have been making sure to do a little bit of everything during their American adventure, and earlier in the week they had an impromptu ski trip, as they headed for Big Bear Lake.

Michelle looked so stylish in the back of the clip

And the fashionista looked super stylish on the slopes as she donned an all-black ski ensemble, paired with a navy helmet and silver ski boots for the day on the slopes.

During their ski sojourn, Mark shared a series of videos of the group making their way down the mountains, against a backdrop of a brilliant blue sky. He also shared his choice of apres-ski drink, posting a photo of a pint of beer.

Michelle learned to ski back in 2017, telling HELLO!: "Recently I have been having some skiing lessons in preparation for a pending ski trip with Mark and some of our friends. If you remember I went skiing last year – and I am not going to lie, I was absolutely rubbish! I kept falling over and was lacking in experience and confidence."

She added: "I am determined to embrace the slopes more this time (rather than end up face down in the snow or watching everyone else ski while I'm sat in a bar!) so have been having a few much-needed lessons. I have to say, I LOVE skiing! It is such a fun sport!"

