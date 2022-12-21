Christina Aguilera exudes glamor in intimate bathrobe shot The Genie in a Bottle singer just turned 42

Christina Aguilera's birthday celebrations continue on her social media as she shares more snippets from her luxurious trip.

The superstar singer flew down to Vietnam with her fiancé Matthew Rutler and friends for a lush waterside day, and she provided a behind-the-scenes glimpse at her look for the big day.

Specifically, she shared snippets from her glam process, which involved being made up and getting her hair styled by her team.

Christina posed for photos and videos wearing just a black bathrobe that fell slightly below her shoulders, exposing a bit of skin that definitely upped the ante on the look.

"BIRTHDAY glam," the performer termed her post, immediately receiving a barrage of flame and heart emojis from her many friends and followers.

Along with a heart-eyed emoji from Paris Hilton, a fan of hers commented: "Number one! No discussion," while another dubbed her: "Beautina Glamilera."

Christina shared snippets from the glam process for her birthday

A third even gushed: "She is the MOMENT," while one wrote: "YOUR FACE CARD NEVER DECLINES MY GAWD."

It's been a banner year for the performer, having released her second self-titled Spanish-language album this year, even picking up a few Latin Grammy awards for the effort, capping it all off with a needed break.

It wasn't just any old trip for the Ain't No Other Man singer, it was an adventure on a yacht, featuring a helicopter ride and even time spent canoeing.

She also clearly was styled out perfectly for her magical day beyond the glam, pairing a skin-tight gray bodysuit with beautifully patterned wide-legged pants for a more relaxing fit.

The singer jetted off to Vietnam to celebrate her 42nd

Christina topped off her look with a black leather bomber jacket and a pair of her signature shades, with her blonde locks done up in two little buns.

"BIRTHDAY wishes," she wrote alongside her compilation post featuring shots of her jaw-dropping two-tiered cake, featuring sparkling sequins on the outer layers, a feather topper, and several fondant red roses.

