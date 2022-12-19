Christina Aguilera dazzles in daring low-cut corset for birthday celebrations Xtina's celebrity makeup artist revealed where the star is celebrating

Christina Aguilera celebrated her birthday on Sunday but it was the pop sensation who treated fans to a dazzling display.

The 42-year-old slipped into stunning gold plunging corset, paired with satin burgundy-hued high-waisted trousers. Christina donned a dramatic black coat with matching black stilettos as she shared a photo of herself sashaying down a magnificent hallway looking radiant.

Christina's birthday beauty look was very chic, with a seasonal dark lip and a subtle all-over luminous glow. The mother-of-two let her platinum blonde tresses flow and she completed the ensemble with metallic shades.

Xtina's birthday ensemble was a treat for fans

As soon as the Grammy-award winner shared the stunning snaps on her Instagram, captioned: "Birthday energy" with sparkling emojis, her 8.6 million strong fanbase lit up.

"Happy birthday queen!" wrote one fan, "Happy Birthday Vocal Goddess," complimented another fan. A third fan couldn't contain their excitement. "Happy birthday my queen, love you so, so, so muchhhh!"

See the star sashay

Anthony Nguyen, makeup artist to stars like Gwen Stefani and Adele, gave away the location of the star's birthday celebration: "Happy birthday @xtina!! Love you & hope you’re having a blast in Vietnam!!" with heart and champagne glass emojis.

Christina has accrued fans all over the world since releasing a series of hit Spanish language albums, and this year she was nominated for a staggering seven Latin Grammy Awards for her record Aguilera - La Luz. "Vietnam loves you too!" gushed a local fan, and more international fans are keen for her to visit soon: "Happy birthday, Xtina. Please come to razil. Love you" begged one fan.

A reminder of how empowering the Beautiful singer has been to a generation of fans, the gratitude poured in: "Thanks for making me a fighter," wrote one fan while others wrote: "Happy birthday, queen! I love you forever!"

