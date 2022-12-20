GMA3's new anchor talks struggle with getting to host the show The Good Morning America show has experienced some major changes

GMA3 has been experiencing quite a bit of shake-up over the past few weeks with the absence of Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes after news of their relationship broke.

Although the two have been missing from the show for the past couple of weeks, there are signs they could return to the show, and this video below explains it all.

However, Dr. Jennifer Ashton's absence on the latest installment marked the departure of all three of the core hosts, with Dr. Darien Sutton taking her place in the latest airing.

His co-hosts who have been subbing in for Amy and T.J., DeMarco Morgan and Rhiannon Ally, welcomed him on the air, having been a frequent medical correspondent for ABC News before.

DeMarco even asked him: "Good to see you, man! Don't you ever sleep, you were in LA yesterday?" to which Dr. Sutton replied with a sheepish grin.

"You know, I try to get at least seven hours of sleep, as per my recommendation. Sometimes I don't meet that," he responded, even joking: "Do as I say, not as I do."

Dr. Darien Sutton is subbing in for Dr. Jennifer Ashton

Not only have Amy and T.J. been put on hiatus following the reveal of their relationship, Dr. Ashton recently announced she would be stepping off the air as well.

However, hers is just a temporary break, as her latest appearance simply marked her last before going on vacation and returning after the holiday season, even sharing a glimpse of her break in Hawaii.

ABC News President Kim Goodwin announced the company's decision to remove Amy and T.J. from their positions in an editorial call last week, and said it wasn't an easy decision to make.

Kim confirmed that the two hosts would be taken off air while they figure out the next stages.

All three GMA3 hosts are off the air for one reason or another

The two have been replaced by a slew of new co-hosts, including Gio Benitez and Stephanie Ramos in the initial stages.

However, they've more recently been subbed by DeMarco and Rhiannon, who've quickly built up a strong rapport with their ABC co-stars.

