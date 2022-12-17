Lady Marina Windsor surprises in unique top for rare selfie

Lady Marina Windsor is a dark horse when it comes to style. The socialite isn't typically one for the limelight and makes fewer public appearances than her younger sister Lady Amelia Windsor, yet when she does she knows exactly how to turn out a sartorial statement.

On Friday, the 30-year-old smiled for a sweet selfie alongside a friend, and she looked unreal in orange. The star donned a tangerine-toned tank top layered under a whimsical dress featuring long sleeves and an ethereal marble print, curating quite the artistic look.

Lady Marina accessorised with a selection of necklaces to add to her evening attire and showcased a natural beauty blend. The socialite was the mirror image of her younger sister as she opted for a flawless skin tone, defined brows, a nude lip, a flick of winged eyeliner and a flutter of mascara.

The royal appeared be at a friend's home, which boasted low, golden lighting and beautiful abstract artworks that bedecked the cream walls.

Lady Marina Windsor looked radiant in orange

Considering her glittering socialite status, it comes as no surprise that Lady Marina surrounds herself with A-lister acquaintances. Marina recently dressed up in a hot pink concoction to celebrate a famous friend's birthday – and she looked sublime doing so.

The star has a playful yet impeccable sense of style

For the wholesome aoccasion, Lady Marina sported a fuchsia pink velvet jacket which she paired with a raspberry-coloured top hot and heart-shaped, pink sunglasses. She smiled for a sweet snap as she embraced her good friend, actress Emma Appleton, for a wholesome photograph together.

Emma, who has starred in series such as Everything I Know About Love and Pistol, served her usual cool-girl charm. She donned a green Barbour-style jacket layered over Stella McCartney's adored 'Kind Intarsia Jumper,' which retails at £925, and a black bucket hat - contrasting Lady Marina's ultra-feminine Barbiecore aesthetic.

