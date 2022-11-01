Rochelle Humes raises the bar in must-see Prada jacket

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Rochelle Humes is the poster girl for mixing high fashion with high street. The This Morning presenter never fails to impress with her contemporary looks that are often sourced from luxury and affordable labels.

On Tuesday, the mother-of-three rocked a designer ensemble that proved her sartorial skills. She wore a longline vinyl jacket with a classic collar by Prada, which also boasted the Italian fashion house's iconic logo, which she paired with some high-waisted khaki trousers.

WATCH: Rochelle Humes Hello! Fashion Cover Shoot

She layered a simple black crop top under the designer coat and had a black handbag strapped across her Prada-clad front.

Rochelle wore her raven tresses scraped back into a sleek low bun and showed off a fresh set of Hailey Bieber-inspired glazed nails. She posed in her serene office setting, which displayed light wood flooring, a white boucle sofa and a modern coffee table.

The star simply captioned the mirror selfie: "Werk @therhgroup."

Rochelle looked perfect in Prada

Recreate Rochelle's timeless look with a beautiful vinyl coat of your own.

Mette Faux Patent-leather Coat, £230, Stand Studio

Alternatively, why not try this affordable lookalike? Team the piece with some black trousers and brogues for a truly chic look.

Belted Short Vinyl Rain Mac, £52, Warehouse

Known for her love of smart tailoring and timeless neutral tones, Rochelle always impresses with her wardrobe while on hosting duty for This Morning, The Hit List or Ninja Warrior. As well as recently renewing her vows to husband Marvin and becoming the latest cover star for HELLO! Fashion, Rochelle is soon to unveil her Fifth Series and collaboration with high street favourite Next.

Inspired by her signature style, the range includes cosy knitwear, relaxed suiting separates and hero coats that’ll instantly upgrade your outfit.

She said about the collection: "All the pieces reflect that on-the-go person that leads a busy life and wants their outfit to feel pulled together, but also chic. The coats are amazing – I don’t want to brag, but they are."

