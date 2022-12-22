Priyanka Chopra announces new venture as she struts in a little black dress The mom-of-one is making big moves

Priyanka Chopra may be gearing up to spend a fun and festive holiday season with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti, but she has other things on her plate as well.

The actress revealed on social media that she had kickstarted a brand new venture which would see her finally enter the beauty industry.

With a promotional clip, the Bollywood star unveiled the promotional clip for her new line of make-up, the Priyanka Collection.

In the clip, the burst of color was quite evident not only in the eyeshadow palette, for instance, but also the visuals showcased behind several of the models.

Priyanka herself was also a prominent part of the visual, featuring her strutting along in a sensational little black dress with a gold waist-cinching detail and a skirt that showcased her very toned legs.

Priyanka announced a new line of make-up

"It's here!!" she excitedly penned alongside the release. "I've been covertly working with @maxfactor on MY FIRST limited edition Universal Colour Collection! It's dropping on 29th December in the UK at @superdrug.

"I'm so excited about what we have created together. Every single color was intentionally created to work with all skin tones!! Hence universal, LOL…SO, you can have fun and wear any of the shades in my collection with confidence."

She concluded: "The #Priyanka collection includes an eye palette, lip shades, and nail paints. I can't wait for you to check it out!!"

The star is currently balancing out the launch of the collection with more time spent with her loved ones, recently sharing a glimpse of her cozy winter days with Nick and Malti.

The actress has been spending the holidays with her family

She even posted a slew of photographs of the trio bundling up to protect from the cold as they walked around New Jersey checking out the Christmas lights, calling them: "Perfect winter days."

