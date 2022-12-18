Priyanka Chopra and baby Malti bask in photo from luxury travel The Bollywood star is gearing up for a family Christmas

Priyanka Chopra is spending some days off relaxing with her family ahead of the holidays, jetting around the world with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Jonas.

The Bollywood star shared a glimpse of her travels on social media as they set off once more, with a rare photograph of her nearly one-year-old daughter.

The two were seen sitting in their luxury jet with some of Malti's play things in a bag next to them as the two sat on the reclining airplane seat together.

Priyanka held her daughter up to the window as they looked out at the sky together, being careful to hide her face as always.

In the jet, there were seen to be two leather-covered seats side-by-side with enough room for the duo to relax in and keep their belongings, with a small TV also mounted behind the seats.

"Off we go…[heart emoji]" Priyanka wrote alongside the snap, presumably taken by Nick as they settled in for their flight away for the holidays.

Priyanka and Malti jetted off for the holidays in their jet

The trio have been spending lots of time together ahead of Christmas time, the first they'll be spending as a family, with another peek at their activities showing up on her social feed.

Priyanka posted an adorable picture of the three at an aquarium in Los Angeles, bathed in the blue light while marveling at a jellyfish.

While the two wore their masks, Nick held up Malti while she gazed lovingly at her mom, barely visible over the white heart emoji Priyanka added to her face.

"Family #aquarium #familyday #love," she captioned her post, and fans quickly began bombarding the comments section with heart and flame emojis galore.

The trio have been spending some well-needed time together

"I want [a] family like this," one commented, with another saying: "So adorable," and a third also gushing: "Wow so sweet."

