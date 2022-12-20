Priyanka Chopra shares heartfelt glimpse into her and Nick Jonas' first Christmas with baby Malti The couple are spending the holidays in Nick's home state

This holiday season, Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas are making sure their baby daughter, Malti Marie, gets to know her roots.

This is the couple's very first Christmas as first time parents, and for the special holiday, they jetted off to Nick's home state of New Jersey.

It is quite the festive time in the Jonas-Chopra household, as not only are they celebrating their first Christmas as a family of three, but in January, they will be celebrating Malti's first birthday as well.

Priyanka took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the family's latest trip, sharing photos in which the three appear all bundled up and ready to face the chilly Northeastern cold.

They braved the cold to take a stroll around the suburbs of the Garden State, and the actress shared adorable photos of baby Malti marveling at the festively decorated houses and the colorful string lights the hedges and roofs are adorned with.

"Perfect winter days," the mom-of-one wrote in the caption, adding: "Ps: 1st pic- hubby is really interested in my mirror selfie," joking about the singer appearing too taken with his phone to notice his wife taking a mirror selfie before heading out.

The Jonas-Chopra bunch are having a picture perfect, snowy Christmas

Fans loved to see that the couple is visiting Nick's home for the holiday, taking to the comments section under the sweet post to write: "Welcome to New Jersey!!! Happy Holidays to you and your beautiful family," and: "Enjoy the holidays with the family," as well as: "Enjoy your holidays and first Christmas with baby MM," plus another fan also added: "I wish I could bump into you on these Jersey streets!"

The couple's first child was born on 15 January, 2022 via surrogacy. The couple married exactly two years prior in December of 2018 with a wedding in India.

The two were spotted on 17 December in Montclair preparing for the holiday ahead

They confirmed the news with a short statement on 21 January shared on Instagram, and though they share sweet glimpses and milestones of life with their daughter ever so often, the couple have decided to keep her largely away from the spotlight.

