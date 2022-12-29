Millie Bobby Brown wows in stylish bikini during romantic vacation The Netflix star sent her fanbase into overdrive

When Millie Bobby Brown shared a candid moment with her beau Jake Bongiovi on Thursday, the gorgeous-looking couple sent fans into overdrive.

The 18-year-old Stranger Things actress took to Instagram to share adventurous snaps from her tropical vacation. One photo in particular captured the couple sharing a private joke as they embraced each other on a boat deck, prompting fans to brand Millie and Jake, 20, their "favourite couple" and comment that Millie is "slaying day by day" in her bright string bikinis.

The Netflix star donned a green patterned triangle string bikini with a snug beaded belly chain. Meanwhile, Jake looked relaxed in his open shirt as he brushed his hair away from his face while Millie gazed lovingly at him.

Jake and Millie's lovely snap delighted fans

"You guys never go out of style!" exclaimed one fan. Other fans loved how Mille looked at Jake, with one observing: "Millie was drowning in love!" More fans agreed, adding, "your smile is the cutest."

Millie's 60.5 million strong Instagram following was in agreement over how fabulous Millie looked, and another fan wrote: "Happiness looks good on you."

So how does Millie stay so fit and healthy?

The 18-year-old actress's career has involved many strenuous roles, from the four seasons of Stranger Things to her role as a teenage detective in Enola Holmes. She once confessed that she stays energized during her busy days with coffee. "I drink coffee. I drink lattes. People are like 'It stunts your growth!' Listen, let it stunt my growth. It tastes good. It's sure to wake me up in the morning," she told Bon Appétit.

However, the actress has explained that she values her health more as she matures. "I do love stunts, but I do think that now I'm just getting to more of an age where I'm more protective over my body," she told film expert Ali Plumb during a BBC One interview.

Millie continued to reflect, adding: "As a child I was like 'I'll do this and I’ll do that' and then I used to come and be like 'Ow!' and now I feel that even more."

