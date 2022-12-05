Millie Bobby Brown poses in a bikini on the beach beside boyfriend Jake Bongiovi The Stranger Things star is loving her time off

Millie Bobby Brown is loving getting to escape some of the chillier weather and soak up some sun beside boyfriend Jake Bongiovi.

Millie Bobby Brown gets in the holiday mood as she decorates Christmas tree with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi

Having previously shared snippets from their tropical getaway, the actress delighted fans with a polaroid snap of the two.

VIDEO: Millie Bobby Brown stars in the Pandora Christmas 2020 holiday campaign

Jake embraced Millie from behind as she wore a white high-waisted bikini and he sported his swim shorts, surrounded by streaming sunlight and sand.

The romantic image was topped off by the star's caption, which read: "Sunny one so true, I love you," and clearly so did their fans.

Priyanka Chopra impresses fans with stunning swimsuit photo aboard a yacht

One of them commented: "Millie the way I love you," while another added: "You're so gorgeous," while a third deemed them: "My favorite couple ever."

The Stranger Things star is no stranger (pun intended) to leaving her followers mesmerized with her social media posts, with another recent one having the same effect on Jake as well.

Millie and Jake cozied up in their latest beach snap

She sent her fans – and her boyfriend – into meltdown when she shared some gorgeous photos of herself rocking the tiniest denim hotpants.

Millie looked effortlessly cool in her outfit, teaming her frayed cut-offs with a blue and red striped bra and a cropped T-shirt that only covered her shoulders.

Millie Bobby Brown reveals her boyfriend Jake believed she was 'in love' with her co-star

Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder make show of affection at Kennedy Center Honors

She wore her blonde hair in a double braid and added some chic sunglasses to protect her eyes from the sun's rays.

Fans were quick to comment and express their admiration for the star, but it was her boyfriend Jake who was left speechless.

The actress left her boyfriend stunned with more sun-soaked photos

Instead of writing a comment, Jake – who is the son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi – was only able to leave a dizzy face emoji to express his intoxication over Millie's photos.

Paris Hilton was also a fan of Millie's appearance and wrote: "That's hot," while one fan added: "She's so slay, oh my God!" and a second said: "Looking gorgeous as per usual."

