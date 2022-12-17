Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown makes a style statement with daring outfit choice The star knows how to stand out

Millie Bobby Brown turned heads with a very bold outfit choice which she shared with fans on social media.

The star only just contained herself in a low-cut corset, which she teamed with a bright, green blazer which featured glittery cuffs and a matching pair of high-waisted pants.

TRENDING NOW: Amy Robach's GMA3 replacement reveals difficult diagnosis live on-air

The Stranger Things actress wore her platinum, long locks in two ponytails and the dark roots, she's been favoring stood out.

WATCH: Millie Bobby Brown reveals 'key to my heart' in home video

Loading the player...

Millie appeared to be holding up her daring top in the snapshot as she pouted for the camera.

She captioned the post: "Karma is a cat, purring on my lap cause it luvs me," and she added another photo of herself snuggled up in bed with her pet.

TRENDING NOW: Amy Robach's replacement on GMA3 causes a stir as fans say the same thing

POPULAR: Amy Robach's estranged husband's relationship status on social media revealed

Millie is looking forward to celebrating the holiday season with her boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi.

Millie wowed with her first look and dressed down for the second

The actress has been dating the son of Jon Bon Jovi since 2021 and they've since made their relationship both red carpet and social media official as well.

Back in November, the star revealed how she and the 20-year-old first met, and in typical 2020s fashion, social media was involved.

TRENDING NOW: Today Show 3rd Hour announces incoming departure from NBC studios - watch

MORE: Millie Bobby Brown gets in the holiday mood as she decorates Christmas tree with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi

"We met on Instagram," she revealed to WIRED in a previous interview. "And we were friends for a bit, and then, what can I say?"

Millie is dating the son of Jon Bon Jovi

Millie and Jake, the son of rockstar Jon Bon Jovi, made their major debut as a couple on the red carpet at the March 2022 BAFTA Awards after sparking rumors of a romance for the past year, and have since then not stopped adorably gushing over each other.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.