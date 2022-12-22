Lily Collins delights fans as she poses up a storm for extra special BTS video The Emily in Paris star was a vision…

Lily Collins sent fans into a tailspin on Thursday after she shared an exciting video rocking the most incredible vibrant minidress.

The fabulous clip, shared by the 33-year-old actress, showed a montage of fun behind-the-scenes moments from the latest season of Netflix show, Emily in Paris, which dropped today.

Taking to her Instagram account, the star penned: "In case you were wondering how much fun we had on set. Cherishing these memories a little extra today. My heart is so full and beyond grateful for the @emilyinparis cast, crew, and fans for making this all possible. Season 3 is OFFICIALLY OUT on @netflix!!"

The brunette beauty's incredible black minidress which was worn by the star in a fun theme park moment from the show, was a stand-out in the clip and was adorned with vibrant green patterns.

The cast were having a blast

The ensemble was matched with a green jacket featuring black swirl detailing and embellished with distinctive gold buttons. The look was accesorized with transpent hoop earrings which were perfectly displayed by Lily's glamorous updo hairstyle.

Her co-star Ashley Park was quick to reply to the fun video and penned: "Oh. My. Gosh. My heart. But also those rides."

One eager fan wrote: "Great day to binge watch on this snowy day," alongside a string of red love heart emojis.

A second added: "I can’t wait till I finish this 10hr shift so I can go home and watch it," next to a row of raised hand emojis.

A third penned: "This video is so cute!!! I'm halfway through and it's honestly the best yet!!! You deserve it all, congratulations on another incredible season."

Other moments from the update show Lily and the cast filming stunts, including one where the actress tumbles off a high frame. There was also a sneak peek at the costume rail and even a moment showing Lily being pulled on a huge silver trailer whilst Ashley followed behind on a segway.

