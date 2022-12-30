Kate Garraway looks seriously beautiful in shimmering party dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Good Morning Britain host Kate Garraway's affordable fashion choices never disappoint and her recent festive look is perfection.

The presenter appeared in a short video on the ITV show's Instagram account on Friday morning, recalling her most memorable moment of 2022. The 54-year-old star chose to speak about when GMB broadcast live from the Whiston Hospital in Liverpool, explaining why the technically challenging moment was close to her heart. Watch her moving message – and check out her stunning dress!

WATCH: GMB's Kate Garraway reveals seriously heartwarming best moment of 2022

Kate's fans were loving the empowering message, with one penning: "You and your family are truly an inspiration - stay safe x."

We couldn't take our eyes off her gorgeous dress, which looked exactly like the cult The Vampire's Wife style loved by the Princess of Wales and Princess Beatrice.

Kate Garraway rocking her dazzling party dress

Kate's version was crafted out of a similar shimmering green material, with a modest neckline, long sleeves and a flattering nipped-in waistline.

If you're looking for an equally wow-worthy green dress for a special occasion on the horizon, we love this pretty Nobody's Child number, which comes complete with cute bow detailing at the back.

Zola Midi Dress, £95, Nobody's Child

Or why not push the boat out and treat yourself to the OG It-girl dress – Princess Kate loves hers so much she has reworn it on a number of occasions ever since debuting the frock in 2020 during her royal tour of Ireland with Prince William.

The Vampire's Wife 'Falconetti' Dress, £1,595, Lyst

Kate enjoyed a quiet Christmas at home with her children Darcey, 16, and Billy, 12, but made no mention of her husband Derek Draper, who requires 24/7 care following complications arising from Covid in 2020.

She shared a sweet photograph of her children posing in front of their newly-decorated Christmas tree, joking: "So they say it takes a village to raise a child but how many does it take to 'raise' a Christmas tree."

