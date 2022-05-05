GMB's Kate Garraway shocks viewers with striking dress choice - and we love the unique print!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kate Garraway stunned Good Morning Britain viewers on Thursday with her bold dress choice - opting for the most striking print.

The presenter wore a collared shirt dress from Mango that sits just above the ankle, in a unique satin-look baroque print that we can't get enough of.

Tied in with a waistband for a flattering finish, Kate looked stunning in the dress which she teamed with a pair of hot pink heels for a gorgeous spring-summer ensemble.

Love this bold look? Thankfully, we've found Kate's dress, and it's available to buy now.

Mango baroque print dress, £59.99, John Lewis

The dress is made from recycled polyester, with a buttoned fastening and a removable belt that enhances the silhouette. We recommend teaming with a pair of strappy heels or sandals and delicate gold jewellery to complete the ensemble.

A great day-to-night piece, we love this dress for special occasions or dressed down for a chic workwear look.

ITV stylist Debbie Harper, took to her Instagram stories to share Kate's latest outfit choice.

Kate teamed her dress perfectly with a pair of pink heels

Kate let the dress do the talking with her minimal accessories, styling her hair in her signature voluminous waves. As for her makeup, she opted for a soft glam look with a slight smokey eye, finished with a feminine nude lip.

The 55-year-old is not one to shy away from bold prints, regularly taking to our screens looking radiant in vibrant prints, from striking florals to dramatic tartans.

We can't wait to see what daring print Kate wears next!

