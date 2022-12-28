GMB's Ben Shephard apologises for 'budgie smugglers' as he takes freezing dip in sea The 48-year-old TV presenter looked great in his tiny swimwear!

GMB presenter Ben Shephard took a daring dip into the Cornish sea on Christmas morning - and as he shared the impressive video to Instagram on Tuesday, the TV star also made a hilarious apology for the budgie smugglers on show in the video.

The 48-year-old TV star, who has had a festive break with his family on the South-West coast of the UK over the Christmas period, revealed his impressive physique as he filmed the moment after he and his brother emerged from the freezing sea wearing not very much at all!

WATCH: Ben apologises for budgie smugglers as he takes to the sea in Cornwall

Watch the video above to see the hilarious moment and find out how the Shephard brothers started off their Christmas celebrations in subzero temperatures!

Christmas was certainly a family affair for Tipping Point star Ben, who didn't share any photographs of his wife Annie or his teenage sons Sam and Jack, now 17 and 15, as he keeps his family mainly off social media.

Ben occasionally shares pictures of his wife Annie on social media

But fans were treated to a lovely photograph of Annie earlier in the year when the proud husband shared a sweet tribute to his wife on her birthday - when he not only praised her for "still having it", but also for managing to put up with him for another year!

Ben and his family are regulars at the swanky Cornish resort of Rock, having shared photos from their favoured corner of the world over the years. They're particularly fond of the fish and chip spot, The Mariners and often spend time there with their extended families.

