Kate Garraway melts hearts with rare photo of children – and they look so festive! The Good Morning Britain presenter is a mum-of-two

Christmas is just days away, but it appears that Kate Garraway has only just gotten around to getting the tree up with her family.

On Tuesday, the Good Morning Britain presenter shared the update with her followers, sharing some photos of festive item after getting it out of her car and another of it fully decorated with her children in front. The star also posed with her parents, who she shared had helped her with collecting the tree, despite some scepticism over its size.

In her caption, she joked: "So they say it takes a village to raise a child but how many does it take to 'raise' a Christmas tree.

"Well in my case (altogether now sing along) … 5 exasperated shop workers, 4 helpful neighbours, 3 frazzled parents, 2 over excited kids & NOT a partridge in a pear tree, but a #peugeot308sw with a surprisingly large boot - even my own mother didn't believe I could get a 6 foot tree in but I knew my Percy Peugeot wouldn’t let me down!!"

She finished by sharing how happy her children were for the tree to be up, adding: "So worth it to see the kids so happy - at last ready for #christmas - well 'ish'."

The presenter's fans inundated her with support following the news, as one posted: "Happy Christmas, Kate. Well done. I've just done the same battle myself. Yet to decorate it though."

Kate shared the sweet family photo

A second penned: "Gorgeous Christmas tree wishing you and your family a lovely Christmas and best wishes for a happy and healthy new year," while a third teased: "Love the tin of Quality Street in the background!"

The festive season will be bittersweet for the family, as Kate's husband, Derek Draper, still requires around-the-clock care as he continues to recover from COVID-19.

Derek had to be rushed to hospital back in October when he contracted sepsis, but earlier this month Kate revealed that he had returned home.

Speaking on Lorraine, she said: "It's a long onslaught. I can see he has better days, he has worse days. He is thankfully at home now. It's been a long battle to get him back home again."

