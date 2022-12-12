GMB's Kate Garraway surprises in bodycon dress of dreams

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Kate Garraway looked so sensational as she headed into the snow-filled weekend and we're still dreaming about her super flattering dress!

The Good Morning Britain star was spotted in Leicester Square, heading into Global Studios on Friday afternoon wearing a pink velvet, figure-hugging midi dress and high-heeled black ankle boots. Kate styled her dress look with an elegant double-breasted coat that swung open to reveal the fabulous frill detail at the hemline of the dress. We can't believe it, but her dress is from the high street.

Kate was beaming as she showcased her showstopping dress, which she accessorised with a simple gold chain necklace. The busy mum of two carried a casual brown leather crossbody bag and simple black luggage – her pink dress made maximum impact.

Kate looked sensational in pink velvet

Fans spotted that the ITV presenter's fitted frock looks very The Vampire's Wife-esque – the designer brand loved by the likes of Princess Kate, but you'll be delighted to know that you can shop the look at Mint Velvet for £149.

We love Kate's 'Pink Velvet Pleated Dress' because the crew neckline and three-quarter length sleeves make it practical for winter, and the artful pleats at the cuffs and soft pink hue are party perfection.

Pink Velvet Pleated Midi Dress, £149, Mint Velvet

The 55-year-old brought colour and cheer into her winter wardrobe last month too when she rocked a wonderful long-sleeved orange floral dress from M&S which promptly sold out.

Kate has much to celebrate having recently won her second National Television Award for Best Authored Documentary in October for her work on 'Kate Garraway: Caring for Derek,' which is about her husband Derek Draper's health battle since contracting Covid-19.

