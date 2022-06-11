Kate Garraway twins with Princess Beatrice in must-see dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Kate Garraway made a royally elegant fashion choice as she decided to twin with Princess Beatrice in blue. The Good Morning Britain host sported an elegant cornflower blue number, which was previously worn by the royal during Jubilee celebrations.

Kate, 55, looked effortless in the dress from Beulah London, which featured long sleeves, a short, rounded collar, trim pearl button-down detailing, a belted waistline, a fit and flare silhouette and a crepe fabric finish. A white lanyard hung around her neck and she embraced a corgi sculpture to celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee pageant.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Garraway's dress causes a stir

It just so happens that Princess Beatrice wore the exact same dress during a Service of Thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral in London, on day two of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. The royal teamed the regal frock with some pale blue suede heels and a stand-out floral fascinator.

Kate took to social media to share her new look with fans online. She captioned the fashionable post: “So honoured & proud to be part of yesterday’s @platinumjubileepageant - everyone entered into the spirit of celebration & thank you for 75 years of our wonderful Queen. Thank you everyone for the fun & love & waves along the way it really lifted my spirits - hope it did yours too. If you want to keep the jubilation now the #jubilee has passed join me on @smoothradio weekdays 10-1 for the best music - to keep us smiling.”

Kate looked gorgeous in the dress

Fans adored the TV host’s ensemble and penned their positive thoughts below the snap. “What lovely photos Kate,” one commented while another said: “You look gorgeous hope you had a lovely day!” A third added: “You look absolutely fantastic,” and fourth penned: “Aww you’re wearing the same dress as Princess Beatrice.”

Princess Beatrice wore the same dress earlier this month

If Kate’s dress caught your eye, why not treat yourself in time for summer? This luxury piece is ideal for weddings, the races and swanky summer garden parties and will command attention as you step out in style.

Ahana Chambre Dress, £775, Beulah London

Love Kate’s dress but not such a fan of the price tag? We’ve got the perfect alternative for your occasion wardrobe. Featuring a high neck, puff sleeves, tie cuffs, all-over jacquard pattern in a brilliant shade of mid-blue, this number will make for the prettiest ensemble.

Puff Sleeve Blue Dress, £157, Ted Baker

