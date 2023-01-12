Priyanka Chopra spotted on night out in a beautiful ruffled gold gown The Love Again star can do no wrong

Priyanka Chopra's sense of style is definitely in a league of its own in the Hollywood machine, and the star definitely proved it on her recent trip to London.

The actress is in the city promoting the release of her new line of make-up with Max Factor and was spotted stepping out in the most gorgeous of ensembles.

She was seen walking the streets in a beautifully patterned gold lamé gown that opened at the front and hit her right below the knee at the back with an asymmetrical hem.

It featured a ruffled bustle in a sheer gold fabric on the side that tied to a large gold bow that cinched her in at the waist and went through to the low-cut neckline.

Priyanka accessorized the look with dangling earrings, gold pointed-toe heels, her hair styled sleek and straight, and a bold red lip, topped off with an off-white coat.

The Bollywood star and mom-of-one shared the promotional clip announcing the Priyanka Collection back in December prior to the holiday season.

Priyanka was spotted in a beautiful gold ruffled lamé gown

In the video, the burst of color was quite evident not only in the eyeshadow palette, for instance, but also the visuals showcased behind several of the models.

Priyanka herself was also a prominent part of the visual, featuring her strutting along in a sensational little black dress with a gold waist-cinching detail and a skirt that showcased her very toned legs.

"It's here!!" she excitedly penned alongside the release. "I've been covertly working with @maxfactor on MY FIRST limited edition Universal Colour Collection! It's dropping on 29th December in the UK at @superdrug.

"I'm so excited about what we have created together. Every single color was intentionally created to work with all skin tones!! Hence universal, LOL…SO, you can have fun and wear any of the shades in my collection with confidence."

The actress announced the launch of her collection in December

She concluded: "The #Priyanka collection includes an eye palette, lip shades, and nail paints. I can't wait for you to check it out!!"

