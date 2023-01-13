Amanda Holden's bright shoulder-baring jumpsuit is oh so flattering

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Holden looked outstanding in her head-to-toe cut-out ensemble on Friday morning. But when fans watched her video, the star revealed much more than anyone bargained for!

The Britain's Got Talent judge donned a bright green ensemble and greeted fans with a showstopping video appearance. "Happy Friday! It's not easy being green, but today I feel like it quite is," Amanda chirped, before launching into a detailed breakdown of her slinky outfit, which consisted of a Pretty Lavish cut-out top and fitted high-waisted Max Mara trousers – she unexpectedly flashed her bra and revealed why she'd quickly changed into her 'sexy underwear'.

WATCH: Amanda Holden's bright shoulder-baring outfit is fit for a Superwoman

Amanda struck a power pose, establishing the bright ensemble as one of her best 2023 outfits so far. She wrote: "It's not easy being green", but the killer heels and immaculate baby pink manicure and lipstick were perfection and had fans gushing: "LOVE THE LOOK!" and fans described Amanda as a "breathtaking beauty."

Amanda is a vision in head-to-toe emerald green

The 51-year-old had one of her favourite high street retailers to thank for her shoulder-baring top. "This is a gorgeous top, again it's from Pretty Lavish, I love the detail here. I had a flesh-coloured bra on this morning and I thought 'that ain't sexy' you're going to have to get your good underwear out – and matching knickers!" Amanda told fans.

The ITV star's 1.8 million Instagram fans were dazzled and commented: "I love the outfit, l looking great as always, great shoes too."

Amanda's Jennifer Chamandi shoes were a hit with fans and she had based her whole outfit around them. She explained: "I fell in love with these shoes and I've been looking for an outfit to match with them."

If you love Amanda's gorgeous top, you'll be thrilled to know that it is on special offer at just £31.20, reduced from £52 at Pretty Lavish and comes in a staggering seven colours!

Jett Asymmetric Blouse, was £52, now £31.20, Pretty Lavish

Amanda is nailing the head-to-toe block colour trend this month. Last Tuesday, the mum-of-two dressed to impress when she hosted Carol Vorderman in a Barbie pink bodycon dress and heels – a hue that is being embraced by celebrities far and wide like Kaley Cuoco. Inspired? Shop HELLO!s round-up of the best pink winter coats.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.