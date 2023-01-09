Kaley Cuoco models bold bump-skimming mini dress for lavish baby shower

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Kaley Cuoco looked outstanding in her sparkling, bump-skimming mini dress on Sunday evening. The Big Bang Theory star's baby shower looked like a night to remember and that dress is now firmly on our wish list.

The 37-year-old actress might be in her third trimester but she looked extraordinarily glamorous in her decadent Barbie pink Valentino dress. Kaley's dress featured the most intricate embroidery including fuchsia and silver rose sequin embellishments that caught the romantic candlelight and shone when she took to the stage to view a drone light show with her partner Tom Pelphrey. The couple, who announced in October that they are expecting their first child a baby girl by Spring this year, coordinated their looks wonderfully.

Tom, who is best known for his appearance in Ozark, wore a dark chocolate brown suit with an open collar and at one point Kaley matched his casual style by kicking off her red and white sneakers and kissing Tom in what marked one of many picture-perfect moments. And who needs fancy shoes when you have a dress like that?

The detailing on Kaley's Valentino dress was eye-catching

Kaley took to Instagram to share a series of photos taken from Claudia Craig from the magical night with her 7.6 million strong fan base and captioned them: "Last night we got to celebrate our future unicorn surrounded by incredible friends, family & animals in the most magical environment…thank you to the very special group of people who made it a night we will all remember for the rest of our lives," with a red love heart emoji.

Kaley rocked her mini dress shoeless at one point

Fans gushed over how lovely the mom-to-be looked alongside stars including Kate Upton, who wrote: "Congratulations beautiful," while others said, "You’re positively glowing." Many more fans were in awe and just thrilled to see all of the personal photos: "Looked like an amazing time. Love all the pics. Love you both!" wrote a third fan.

Kaley's satin dress is from Valentino's latest collection, and Pierpaolo Piccioli's design features short sleeves and a full mini skirt making it a perfect transitional piece as the seasons change.

If you love Kaley's Valentino's - which is currently sold out, you buy a similar style from Revolve for a fraction of the price at £256 (or $248.)

Julinha Mini Dress by Camila Coelho, £256 / $248, Revolve

The Flight Attendant actress is embracing all things pink of late, at the weekend she shared new photos from inside the "dream house" she built with her ex-husband Karl Cook in the Hidden Hills retreat of Los Angeles. The home now boasts a glorious nursery complete with a little rocking horse decorated with streams of pink ribbon curls from Big Baby City.

