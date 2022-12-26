Amanda Holden commands attention in figure-hugging dress – and the colour! The TV star looked ultra-glam

Amanda Holden slipped into the most gorgeous forest green satin dress as she celebrated Christmas day alongside her family.

HOME LIFE: Amanda Holden's £5million Surrey home she's preparing to leave – full tour

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the BGT judge delighted her followers with a series of festive updates. Among the snaps, Amanda shared a clip of herself setting light to a Christmas pudding.

WATCH: Amanda Holden reveals exciting Christmas holidays planned with family

Loading the player...

The 51-year-old looked fabulous in a sophisticated long-sleeved green dress adorned with statement ruching, a plunging neckline and delicate buttons. Amanda teamed her gorgeous gown with a Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet, a nude manicure and a dainty choker necklace.

SEE: Amanda Holden's super toned physique is surprisingly achievable

MORE: 12 times Amanda Holden twinned with her lookalike daughters

In terms of hair and make-up, the mum-of-two styled her blonde tresses into a centre parting and curled the ends for a touch of texture. Exuding glamour, Amanda elevated her festive look with a sweep of glittering eyeshadow, fluttery eyelashes and a nude lip.

Amanda looked lovely in green

Elsewhere on her social media, Amanda shared a glimpse of her stylish fur-lined Christmas slippers emblazoned with her initials, 'AH'. The presenter teamed her festive footwear with a pair of equally festive navy pyjamas featuring reindeer and snowflakes.

The Heart Radio presenter is spending the Christmas period with her husband Chris Hughes and their two daughters, Lexi, 16 and Hollie, 10.

The presenter debuted her festive slippers

Ahead of Christmas, Amanda and her family travelled to New York for a special city break. Over on Instagram, the presenter posted a loved-up photo alongside Chris from inside their swanky hotel.

Amanda looked radiant in a slinky emerald gown, while Chris looked ever the gentleman in a striking velvet suit. In the caption, Amanda simply penned: "Fantastic family trip #NYC," alongside an apple emoji.

Amanda and Chris tied the knot in 2008

The post sparked a reaction amongst Amanda's fans, as close friend Lisa Faulkner commented: "Happy Christmas lovelies," while her Heart Radio co-star Ashley Roberts commented with a string of heart-eyed face emojis.

"Gorge pic. You look lovely," gushed a third follower, and a fourth added: "Love this colour," followed by a trio of flame emojis.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.