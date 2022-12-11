Strictly's Dianne Buswell debuts unreal hair transformation after years of red The Australian dancer's famous red mane has become synonymous with Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing's favourite redhead Dianne Buswell delighted her 887k Instagram followers ahead of the semi-final on Sunday, revealing a glamorous hair transformation that stopped fans in their tracks.

The Australian professional dancer shared a playful video to social media debuting her new vampy hairstyle. Dianne switched out her usual electric red locks, replacing them with a softer hot pink dye elevated with pastel pink and blonde bangs at the front. "Candy cane hair!" one fan penned in the comments.

"Thank god my hairdresser @vickydemetriouhair has done such a fab job of my hair that it takes the attention away from the hand that has clearly not been washed after a fake tan application.

"Another amazing set of @greatlengthsuk this time we popped some blonde/pale pink bits around the face line," Dianne wrote of her new look.

The Strictly dancer unveiled her new hair

Fans couldn't help but share their love for the star's fresh cut and colour, leaving a flurry of compliments in the comments section of her video.

"OMG you look amazing Di! Beautiful inside and out," gushed one fan.

"Love this!! looks so cute with the pale pink bits as well!!" agreed a second, while a third sweetly shared: "Absolutely stunning! Best colour mix yet."

Dianne and her famous mane made it to Strictly's famous Blackpool week, but she and dance partner Tyler West were sadly eliminated before heading to the quarter-finals.

Dianne's famous red mane has long been her signature look

During a tearful segment on Strictly's It Takes Two, Dianne said: "Honestly dancing with Tyler every single week, I have felt so comfortable. I have so much trust in him, more so than some of the pro dancers! He is just amazing. He always says to me, 'I promise you I'll never drop you'."

When asked about having Tyler as a partner, Dianne said: "Tyler is just everything you want in a partner and more, I can't even explain how grateful I am to be given this opportunity to be able to give my best choreography, because he's just such a talent."

