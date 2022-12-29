Dianne Buswell stuns in vivid bikini and tropical skirt after spending Christmas away from Joe Sugg The professional dancer jetted off to Australia

Strictly star Dianne Buswell rocked the most gorgeous green bikini on Thursday after spending Christmas apart from her beau, Joe Sugg.

The professional dancer shared a series of stunning updates over on Instagram, giving her legion of fans a sneak peek into her dreamy-looking Australian getaway.

Posing on the shoreline, Dianne looked lovely in her playful beach ensemble consisting of an emerald-green bikini top and a matching green skirt adorned with a ditsy print.

The Australian native elevated her stylish getup with a pair of aviator sunglasses, a chunky choker necklace and gold hoop earrings.

Dianne showed off her gym-honed figure

As for her statement red locks, Dianne secured her wavy tresses in a chic bun for the ultimate beach babe aesthetic.

"An afternoon well spent [setting sun emoji] @westernaustralia," the dancer penned in her caption.

Fans were quick to compliment Dianne, with one writing: "Bliss!! Love the skirt," whilst a second remarked: "It looks absolutely stunning! I hope you're having the best time."

The professional dancer returned to Bunbury

"You look amazing!! hope you’re having the best time back with your family," enthused a third, and a fourth simply added: "@diannebuswell looks perfect, hope you got some good manifesting done in the sunshine".

Dianne's tranquil day at the beach comes after the star spent the festive period apart from her boyfriend, Joe, 31. Whilst Dianne flew back to Australia to spend Christmas with her family, Joe is thought to have paid a visit to his sister Zoe, her partner Alfie Deyes, and their adorable baby daughter, Ottilie.

The couple live in Sussex

Quashing rumours of a possible break up, Dianne shared a screenshot of the smitten duo enjoying a sweet video call. And dropping a hint that things were better than ever between the pair, she tagged her beloved and used a heart emoji in her caption.

Joe and Dianne started dating at the end of 2018 after being partnered up on Strictly, and Joe later confessed that the professional dancer is his first real relationship.

During a chat with The Sunday Times, the YouTube star said: "Dianne is my first girlfriend. Other than, like, my penpal from when I was ten."

