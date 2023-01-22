Holly Willoughby makes heartfelt plea in emotional post

Holly Willoughby took to Instagram on Sunday to pay tribute to her school friend's son after he was diagnosed with leukaemia.

The This Morning presenter shared a montage of touching photos featuring friends and family showing their solidarity for Hannah and her son, Bodhi. In the bottom right-hand corner, Holly, 41, could be seen wearing a pair of knickers on her head as she pouted for the camera and flashed a peace sign.

"My dear old school friend @h.j.peckham wants to say 'Pants to leukaemia'… Her son, the bravest of boys, has been fighting like a lion… we love you Bodhi… and we stand in our pant clad heads in solidarity!!!," Holly penned in her caption.

She went on to say: "If you want to join in, raise some money for charity and make a little boy smile the details are below… Thank you [praying hands emoji] @h.j.peckham. Your challenge if you choose to accept."

Holly showed her support

Friends and fans raced to weigh in on the post, with one writing: "I'm on it @hollywilloughby @h.j.peckham - my father is a cancer specialist I back you all the way," whilst a second remarked: "It's the support of friends like Holly that helps in situations like this".

A third noted: "I'll dig out my favourite pair, I do adore a 'Brief Bonnet' great idea," and a fourth added: "My husband was diagnosed about four months ago, it's a rollercoaster ride that we never wanted to be on [teary eye emoji] sending your friend's son all the love".

Holly's emotional message comes after the TV presenter stepped out to celebrate Emma Bunton's 47th birthday. Over on Instagram, the celeb delighted fans with a joyous group photograph documenting their touching get-together.

Emma celebrated her birthday in style

In the snapshot, Holly looked her usual radiant self in a sophisticated lemon-yellow knit. Emma, meanwhile, marked her special milestone in a chic beret and a navy printed shirt.

Captioning the photo, Holly gushed: "My gorgeous girls… happy early birthday @emmaleebunton."

Alison Hammond remarked: "I want to be in this gang," whilst a second follower noted: "Is this not the best girl team ever, wish I had friends like this."

