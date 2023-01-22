Holly Willoughby looks unreal in dazzling dress of dreams

Kate Thomas
Holly Willoughby amazed Dancing on Ice viewers with her beautiful gown when she joined This Morning's Phillip Schofield to host week two of the ITV ice-skating show – see photos
Holly Willoughby's seriously showstopping Dancing on Ice look had her fans in total awe on Sunday night. The 41-year-old presenter took to the ice in the most incredible dress – and it suited her to perfection.
The This Morning star joined her close friend and co-host Phillip Schofield for another action-packed evening of celebrities showcasing their newfound skating skills, with the likes of Love Island winner Ekin-Su and TOWIE joker Joey Essex taking part this year. But all eyes were on Holly's beautiful baby blue gown.
The star looked sensational in the silk chiffon evening gown, which boasted a stunning floral detail on the shoulder. Designed by Iris Serban, the dress featured a flattering sweetheart neckline.
Holly finished off the look with a gorgeous updo and delicate earrings.
The presenter took to Instagram to share a photo of her glorious gown, tagging her trusty styling team in the post.
She wrote: "Week two of @dancingonice… who will face @ekinsuofficial in the skate off??? See you on @itv at 6pm #hwstyle dress by @iris_serban jewellery by @susannahlovisjewellers."
Her fans were blown away by the look, rushing to comment on her Instagram post. One person wrote: "Love this dress," while another simply added: "Perfection."
Holly looked equally beautiful last week
Last week, Holly wowed ITV viewers in a fishtail black dress with sequin embellishment, pulling out all the stops for week one of the competition.
The star showed off her amazing curves in the tight-fitting mermaid dress from Rasario and wore her blonde locks in loose curls, adding dainty jewellery to finish off the look.
Holly co-hosts with Phillip Schofield
But our favourite outfit of the series thus far is definitely the icy blue, Frozen-inspired dress Holly wore for the show's press launch.
The Nedret Taciroglu number boasted a flattering off-the-shoulder cut, a flowing train, a corseted waist and an all-over large sequin exterior. Gorgeous!
