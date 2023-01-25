Serena Williams' diamond GOAT necklace is just what we want for Valentine's Day

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you're looking for Valentine's Day jewelry, Serena Williams just gave us the ultimate inspiration! The tennis icon showed off her new diamond G.O.A.T. necklace on Instagram and it’s available to shop for $199.

RELATED: Serena Williams is sexy in the city rocking a body-con dress in Manhattan

With Valentine’s Day and Galentine’s day coming up, we're either looking for the perfect gift for someone special (even if it’s ourselves!) or dropping major hints on what’s on our own February 14 wish list.

And when it comes to sending the empowering message that you, your BFF or better half is the GOAT - the greatest of all time – we can't think of a better gift than Serena's necklace.

'G.O.A.T.' diamond necklace, $199, Serena Williams Jewelry

The limited edition necklace, which is from her Serena Williams Jewelry collection, features a sterling silver ID pendant encrusted with 115 ethically-sourced diamonds, spelling out 'G.O.A.T'.

'QUEEN' diamond necklace, $199, Serena Williams Jewelry

And if being the GOAT isn't your style, the same style is also available with a 'QUEEN pendant, too.

LOVED gold and diamond necklace, $499, Serena Williams Jewelry

Serena shared a few snaps of herself rocking the sparkling jewelry on her Instagram, and her followers immediately reacted.

“I want,” said one commenter, following it up with a series of heart emojis. “Omg, I need!” raved another follower.

'Unstoppable' silver toggle necklace with diamond, $99, Serena Williams Jewelry

Serena’s jewelry line features some truly fabulous (and equally uplifting) necklaces that send a message, from the QUEEN Id necklace to a gold and diamond necklace that reads ‘Loved’ and the best-selling ‘Unstoppable’ toggle necklace ($99) in sterling silver.

There's a gift idea for every Valentine...

KEEP SHOPPING

10+ perfect Valentine's Day gifts for him

10+ non-cliche Valentine's Day gift ideas for her

Shop Meghan Markle's symbolic jewelry: From the necklace that's anti-'negative vibes' to her lucky 7 pendant

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter to get other shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.